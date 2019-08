They share a boxing-themed baby announcement

In a sweet video clip Makhdoom posted on Instagram, the couple stand on either side of a giant balloon, and Amir is wearing a boxing glove on his right hand."We're having our third child, and we're so excited and nervous at the same time. He or she, what will baby Khan be?" she says in the video.Khan adds, "I'm going to punch the balloon to see what the gender is" before walloping it to release an explosion of blue confetti.Faryal then bursts into tears and Khan rushes over to hug her.The couple welcomed daughter Alayna in 2018, and their first child Lamaisah was born in 2014.The pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at New York's Waldorf Astoria in 2013. The birth of Alayna followed a turbulent 2017 for the couple which saw them split up and trade hurtful insults on social media before finally reconciling.Amir blamed "lack of communication" on the pair's marital problems.