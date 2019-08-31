Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Alizeh Shah is Ahad Raza’s college crush in Ehd-e-Wafa

12 mins ago
 

If you’ve given up on Pakistani TV dramas like many of us, this cute college romance will reinstate your faith in them.

The trailer for HUM TV’s Ehd-e-Wafa dropped Friday, and everyone is excited. Ahad Raza Mir and Alizeh Shah make an adorable couple on screen, and fans are drooling over their good looks.

However, the TV serial not just a tale about love. It is a story about true friends on their journey of hardships and hustle, willing to sacrifice for their country, according to the show’s producers.

Mir goes to an all-boys college with Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akber and Wahaj Ali, who can be seen laughing and playing jokes on each other. The boys tease Mir, who is heads over heels in love.

The trailer, however, does not focus on the serious side of the show. Many people believe that the show will be a good watch. “After Yakeen Ka Safar, this is something I’ll watch with my whole heart!” tweeted one person.

The release date have not been revealed yet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Ahad Raza Mir Ehd-e-Wafa
 
