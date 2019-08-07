Aiman Khan lashes out over leaked baby shower pictures

Pakistani actor Aiman Khan is all set to enter into her new phase of life as she celebrated her baby shower on Tuesday with friends and family.

Amidst rumours of her pregnancy, the Bay Dardi actress finally confirmed that she has been expecting her first child with husband Muneeb Butt and pictures from her baby shower are doing rounds on social media.

But Aiman isn’t happy about it. She lashed out at people who leaked her pictures from her baby shower. But one of those people was her twin sister Minal Khan who also posted a boomerang from the event on her Instagram story.

Aiman bashed her own family and friends for spreading her pictures without her consent. She said in her Instagram story that “it was a highly private function between my friends and family and I thank you all for invading my privacy.”

She went on to say that a good day for her ended on a bad note. But fans have been flooding her with good wishes on the birth of her first child.

Earlier the couple made headlines for their extravagant wedding. They had a total of eight events that started in November and ended in December.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.