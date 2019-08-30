Friday, August 30, 2019  | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt welcome a baby girl

4 hours ago
 

Photo: Instagram

Pakistani actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have been blessed with a baby girl.

Butt took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter Amal Muneeb on Friday.

Earlier, Khan celebrated her baby shower on August 6 with friends and family.

Related: Aiman Khan lashes out over leaked baby shower pictures

Amidst rumours of her pregnancy, the Bay Dardi actor confirmed that she was expecting her first child with husband Butt and pictures after her baby shower went viral.

She also lashed out at people who leaked her pictures from her baby shower. But one of those people was her twin sister Minal Khan who also posted a boomerang from the event on her Instagram story.

Earlier the couple made headlines for their extravagant wedding. They had a total of eight events that started in November and ended in December.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
AIman Khan Muneeb Butt
 
