Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt welcome a baby girl

Pakistani actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have been blessed with a baby girl.

Butt took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter Amal Muneeb on Friday.

Earlier, Khan celebrated her baby shower on August 6 with friends and family.

Amidst rumours of her pregnancy, the Bay Dardi actor confirmed that she was expecting her first child with husband Butt and pictures after her baby shower went viral.

She also lashed out at people who leaked her pictures from her baby shower. But one of those people was her twin sister Minal Khan who also posted a boomerang from the event on her Instagram story.

Earlier the couple made headlines for their extravagant wedding. They had a total of eight events that started in November and ended in December.

