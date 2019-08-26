Aima Baig awarded the Tamgha-e-Fakhre-Imtiaz

Pakistani singer Aima Baig has been awarded the Tamgha-e-Fakhre-Imtiaz for her contribution to Pakistan’s music industry.

The Baazi singer was given the prestigious award at Governor House, Lahore on Monday by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Sharing the news with her fans on Instagram, Aima thanked Allah and vowed to continue being a source of pride for Pakistan. However, she is still in a state of shock as she never thought that the country would be so proud of her.

The singer has represented Pakistan globally and is also part of many social awareness campaigns. She has lent her voice to many popular songs.

