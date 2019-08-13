13 Reasons Why drops trailer with an unexpected plot twist

The third season of 13 Reasons Why will unfold the mystery of who killed Bryce Walker, the most hated character in the series.

Fans were both shocked and curious after watching the trailer, which dropped Thursday. The unexpected plot twist of Bryce’s death has been met with mixed reactions.

Bryce was found guilty of raping Jessica but only sentenced to three months of probation in the last season. In season one, Bryce raped both Hannah and Jessica.

Fans are also saying the vibe of the trailer was similar to Pretty Little Liars, Riverdale and Spanish show Elite.

Here are some of the best reactions to the trailer.

Got a secret, can you keep it? Swear this one you’ll save..#13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/piFzDoUeBM — Centro do universo -p (@pqpeg) August 1, 2019

When you weren’t planning on watching season 3 but then find out Bryce Walker is dead🤪 #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/zD1q2mQrp4 — Anna Melyukh (@AMelyukh) August 2, 2019

Me: I like #13ReasonsWhy but it should’ve ended after season 1. They’re dragging it now Netflix: Bryce Walker is dead Me: pic.twitter.com/wUTNf3yAa7 — EJ (@toxic_velvet) August 2, 2019

13 Reasons Why went from being a show about a high schooler who killed herself to being a full blown murder mystery like bro just cancel this shit please it sucks so bad — Spicy Emo Meme (@ThyArtIsMemes) August 2, 2019

However, some viewers are saying the trailer made them curious to watch the next season. Some have even started guessing who the killer is; with theories suggesting that Hannah was behind the death.

