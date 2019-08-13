Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Entertainment

13 Reasons Why drops trailer with an unexpected plot twist

37 mins ago
 

The third season of 13 Reasons Why will unfold the mystery of who killed Bryce Walker, the most hated character in the series.

Fans were both shocked and curious after watching the trailer, which dropped Thursday. The unexpected plot twist of Bryce’s death has been met with mixed reactions.

Bryce was found guilty of raping Jessica but only sentenced to three months of probation in the last season. In season one, Bryce raped both Hannah and Jessica.

Fans are also saying the vibe of the trailer was similar to Pretty Little Liars, Riverdale and Spanish show Elite.

Here are some of the best reactions to the trailer.

However, some viewers are saying the trailer made them curious to watch the next season. Some have even started guessing who the killer is; with theories suggesting that Hannah was behind the death.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
13 Reasons Why trailer
 
