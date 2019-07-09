Tuesday, July 9, 2019  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Yasir Hussain is all praises for fiancée Iqra Aziz

55 mins ago
 

Actor Yasir Hussain is all praises for his fiancée Iqra Aziz for winning two awards at the Lux Style Awards a day after proposing to her at the award show. 

Iqra bagged the Best Actress Viewer’s Choice and Best Actress Critics Choice for Suno Chanda Sunday night. She took to the social media to post a thank you note along with the pictures of her glorious trophies.

Yasir and Iqra remained the highlight of the evening as Yasir went on his knees and proposed to Aziz as onlookers cheered them on. The entire scene was captured on video.

Related:  Watch Yasir Hussain propose to Iqra Aziz at the LSA

They also walked the red carpet of the year’s most awaited award shows with matching outfits styled by designer Ali Xeeshan.

Iqra rose to fame after her role in Suno Chanda, while Hussain was last seen in a minor appearance in Baaji.

