Yasir Hussain finally admits to being mean to Hania Aamir

Actor Yasir Hussain, who often remains in the headlines for his controversial statements, admitted that the meanest comment he has ever made was calling Hania Aamir ‘danedar’.

He recently appeared on Faiza Saleem’s web show where he accepted that his comment was mean.

Many people criticised the 32-year-old actor after he called Hania ‘danedar’ while interacting with his fans on Instagram. His reply poked fun at one of her posts about her struggle with acne.

Related: Hania Aamir slams Yasir Hussain for his ‘inappropriate joke’

However, Hania was quick to respond and called him out while also dragging him for his comments.

‘Muaaf kijiye meray dost ko. Inko aaj kal inappropriate jokes marni ki aadat hogayi hai,” wrote Hania on her Instagram story. [Please excuse my friend, he has a habit of making inappropriate jokes nowadays]

During the show, Hussain also revealed that he had a fight with Imran Abbas which left the fans curious.

Currently, Yasir and Iqra are in headlines as Yasir went on his knees and proposed to Aziz during Lux Style Awards 2019. The entire scene was captured on video.

Related: Watch Yasir Hussain propose to Iqra Aziz at the LSA

They also walked the red carpet of the year’s most awaited award shows with matching outfits styled by designer Ali Xeeshan.

On the work front, Yasir Hussain was last seen in a minor appearance in Baaji.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.