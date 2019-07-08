Watch Yasir Hussain propose to Iqra Aziz at the LSA

She said yes!

Hussain and Aziz have been the talk of the town ever since they were first spotted together. From cozy getaways to romantic pictures, the two never fail to make hearts melt and fans were dying to know if they were dating or not. Hussain skipped answering that question and instead announced their engagement in the most public way possible.At Sunday night's LSA, the Suno Chanda star bagged two awards but little did she know that her beau, who was preparing for his segment backstage, was about to give her another award.In a rather dramatic move, Lahore Se Aagay actor Hussain got down on his knees and proposed to Aziz as onlookers cheered them on. The entire scene was captured on film.The couple was then congratulated by Shehryar Munawwar and Maya Ali who were sitting in the same row as Aziz.Hussain and Aziz walked the red carpet of the year's most awaited award shows with matching outfits styled by designer Ali Xeeshan.She rose to fame after her role in Suno Chanda while Hussain is currently seen playing a role in Baaji.