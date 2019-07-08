Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Watch Mahira and Atif Aslam’s cute red carpet dance

7 hours ago
 
They recreated their 2011 hit song Hona Tha Pyar



The most sought-after annual awards for excellence in entertainment and fashion, the Lux Style Awards 2019 were held Sunday night with stars walking the red carpet of the glitzy and glamorous event at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The LSA might be known for showcasing Pakistan’s finest TV, film and fashion talent but it also plays host to some of the biggest and best red carpet fashion of the year. The star-studded event brought the best style game for celebs who stun in their best possible outfits.

From Mahira Khan to Atif Aslam, Pakistani celebs turned up the heat at the red carpet of Pakistan’s biggest award ceremony.

While Mahira Khan blew everyone away in a stunning gold ensemble, her couple dance with her Bol co-star Atif Aslam left fans in awe with his outfit.

Related: Watch Yasir Hussain propose to Iqra Aziz at the LSA

Mahira and Atif arrived at the star-studded red carpet at the same time. After a hug in greeting, Atif gave in to calls for him to serenade her with Hona Tha Pyar, from their movie Bol.

Even though fans missed seeing Mahira on stage as she didn't perform, a video of their dreamy dance went viral and left many hearts fluttering. Indeed, her star persona lights up the screen every time she makes an appearance. Mahira and Bilal Ashraf was at the LSA representing their upcoming film Superstar.

In 2011, Atif Aslam sang the mammoth hit Hona Tha Pyar with Hadiqa Kiani among others for Bol.

TOPICS:
Atif Aslam Lux Style Awards Mahira Khan
 
