Usman Mukhtar playing Imran Khan in Anwar Maqsood’s new play

2 mins ago
 

Actor Usman Mukhtar will be playing Imran Khan in Anwar Maqsood’s next play!

Naach Na Jaanay is being produced in collaboration with KopyKats Productions and will premiere on July 24 at the PNCA in Islamabad.

It’s unclear what version of Imran Khan Mukhtar will be playing: the prime minister or the cricketer.

Directed by Dawar Mehmood, the play is apparently the same as the one that recently ran in Karachi. According to the KopyKats Productions’ Facebook page, the play is the same as the one in Karachi. The Karachi version of Naach Na Jaanay was the tale of a classical dancer named Akbar. The play was set in 1978 under General Zia’s rule in which a ban was imposed on dance academies. It tells the story of how Akbar had to find a job as a cook to make ends meet.

In the Karachi version, Imran Khan was played by Mehmood himself.

Tickets for the play cost Rs2,000 and can be purchased via the KopyKats Facebook page.

Anwar Maqsood Usman Mukhtar
 
