Thursday, July 18, 2019  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Upper East Siders are returning to your screens in 2020

1 hour ago
 

Photo: CW

Gossip Girl was one of the televised pleasures of the late 2000s, giving us a sneak peek in the lives of Manhattan’s elite.

The soapy teen drama will soon be making a comeback to your screens with a new group of Upper East Siders, hopefully even ruder than Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester).

According to Deadline, the former CW show will highlight contemporary issues such as online privacy and misuse of social media.

Related: Game of Thrones breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations

The log line reveals a few details about what we can expect: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

The reboot will have 10 episodes and will premiere on Warner Media’s soon-to-be-launched streaming service HBO Max reboot in 2020.

The show went on for six seasons from 2007 to 2012 with 121 episodes.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Gossip Girl reboot
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Gossip Girl, CW, Serena, Blair, reboot, HBO Max
 
MOST READ
Sanam Baloch celebrates 33rd birthday with her loved ones
Sanam Baloch celebrates 33rd birthday with her loved ones
Aiman Khan slams 'uneducated' Hina Altaf for mocking Muneeb
Aiman Khan slams ‘uneducated’ Hina Altaf for mocking Muneeb
If you're a hater, Iqra Aziz can't hear you
If you’re a hater, Iqra Aziz can’t hear you
Yasir Hussain finally admits to being mean to Hania Aamir
Yasir Hussain finally admits to being mean to Hania Aamir
Tum Hi To Ho features Rahat Fateh Ali Khan song
Tum Hi To Ho features Rahat Fateh Ali Khan song
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.