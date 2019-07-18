Upper East Siders are returning to your screens in 2020

Gossip Girl was one of the televised pleasures of the late 2000s, giving us a sneak peek in the lives of Manhattan’s elite.

The soapy teen drama will soon be making a comeback to your screens with a new group of Upper East Siders, hopefully even ruder than Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester).

According to Deadline, the former CW show will highlight contemporary issues such as online privacy and misuse of social media.

The log line reveals a few details about what we can expect: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

The reboot will have 10 episodes and will premiere on Warner Media’s soon-to-be-launched streaming service HBO Max reboot in 2020.

The show went on for six seasons from 2007 to 2012 with 121 episodes.

