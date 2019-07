Tum Hi To Ho features Rahat Fateh Ali Khan song

Upcoming Pakistani movie Tum Hi To Ho will feature a song by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and an item number by Mathira.

The movie, which stars Danish Taimoor, Qural ul Ain and Mathira, is set to release on July 19.

It has been directed and produced by actor and filmmaker Sangeeta. The movie was slated for release in 2017 but was delayed.

Its cast describe it as a romantic suspense movie that has wowed people who have already seen it and brought them to tears.

