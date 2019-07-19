Friday, July 19, 2019  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

The trailer for the Top Gun sequel is finally here

20 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Top Gun/Twitter

The sequel of the 1986 action flick Top Gun was released on Thursday.

The film is scheduled to be released on June 26, 2020. The trailer was shown to an audience at the San Diego Comic Convention.

The flick was originally set to be released on July 12, 2019 but was delayed because the filmmakers wanted to polish the high octane action sequences in the movie.

Its prequel gained critical acclaim for its action scenes and became a cult classic.

The plot of the film was based on students competing to be best in the class at a United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school.

Tom Cruise and Van Kilmer will be back in their roles in the upcoming film as Maverick and Iceman respectively. Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris and Miles Teller have also signed on for the film.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
tom cruise Top Gun
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Top Gun, Films, Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise, Top Gun 2, Top Gun Maverick, Top Gun Maverick trailer
 
MOST READ
Sanam Baloch celebrates 33rd birthday with her loved ones
Sanam Baloch celebrates 33rd birthday with her loved ones
Aiman Khan slams 'uneducated' Hina Altaf for mocking Muneeb
Aiman Khan slams ‘uneducated’ Hina Altaf for mocking Muneeb
Yasir Hussain finally admits to being mean to Hania Aamir
Yasir Hussain finally admits to being mean to Hania Aamir
Tum Hi To Ho features Rahat Fateh Ali Khan song
Tum Hi To Ho features Rahat Fateh Ali Khan song
Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble as police visit her residence
Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble as police visit her residence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.