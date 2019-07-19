The trailer for the Top Gun sequel is finally here

The sequel of the 1986 action flick Top Gun was released on Thursday.

The film is scheduled to be released on June 26, 2020. The trailer was shown to an audience at the San Diego Comic Convention.

The flick was originally set to be released on July 12, 2019 but was delayed because the filmmakers wanted to polish the high octane action sequences in the movie.

Its prequel gained critical acclaim for its action scenes and became a cult classic.

The plot of the film was based on students competing to be best in the class at a United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school.

Tom Cruise and Van Kilmer will be back in their roles in the upcoming film as Maverick and Iceman respectively. Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris and Miles Teller have also signed on for the film.

