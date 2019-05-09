Friday, July 19, 2019  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

The trailer for It Chapter 2 will give you nightmares

2 hours ago
 

The first official bone-chilling trailer for It Chapter 2 is here, and it’s for horror fans.

The second chapter takes place 27 years after the events of the first one, and shows the grown-up Loser’s Club facing Pennywise and their own demons.

The trailer shows Beverly returning to Derry, Maine and having tea with a terrifying old and naked lady.

Actor Jessica Chastain and director Andy Muschietti said the film broke records on using the highest amount of blood — more than 4,500 gallons.

The movie is about trauma, said the director, adding that the audiences will learn more details about the Loser’s Club and the events of the 89 that we didn’t see in the first movie.

Stephen King’s original It novel came out in 1957 and 1985 and the mini-series released in 1960 and 1990.

The sequel will show the characters fight a psychological battle.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
horror IT Chapter 2
 
