The internet is not impressed with the new Cats trailer

The trailer for the movie Cats just released and it would be safe to say that not everyone is impressed.

The trailer shows Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Judi Dench and Jason Derulo as singing and dancing felines.

A combination of makeup and CGI was used to transform the human actors into cats.

Most people found the makeovers unappealing and described it as “weird”, “disturbing” and “horrifying”.

The internet couldn’t keep calm after seeing the trailer and we’ve rounded up some of the most hilarious reactions.

Imagine being a human in that world and your cat looks like this pic.twitter.com/QJLM145Zcu — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) July 18, 2019

Sincere Q: when the “cats” in the Cats trailer are wearing fur coats, like Judi Dench is, do you think those are meant to be their own fur, or are they wearing the fur of some other animal that they, the cats, have skimmed and fashioned into garments? — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) July 18, 2019

The fact that Cats is basically a more realistic Avatar is horrifying but I literally CANNOT WAIT — Georgia Kate (@Georgia_Kate18) July 19, 2019

shaming my cat for not having visible breasts — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) July 18, 2019

this part feels like a threat pic.twitter.com/Eu9CCu2R1A — chl*e (@chIoecherrie) July 18, 2019

Cats: I’m honestly so put off by the weird cg. if they did Hollywood budget prosthetics + costume design + built real (to an extent) upscaled sets..can you imagine how good it’d look…. and instead we get… pic.twitter.com/oSxnQUopLq — manda manda manda (@Manda_AMSBT) July 18, 2019

The movie is an adaptation of the Broadway musical, directed by Tim Hopper. It will hit the theatres this Christmas.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.