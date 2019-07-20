Saturday, July 20, 2019  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

The internet is not impressed with the new Cats trailer

40 mins ago
 

The trailer for the movie Cats just released and it would be safe to say that not everyone is impressed.

The trailer shows Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Judi Dench and Jason Derulo as singing and dancing felines.

A combination of makeup and CGI was used to transform the human actors into cats.

Most people found the makeovers unappealing and described it as “weird”, “disturbing” and “horrifying”.

The internet couldn’t keep calm after seeing the trailer and we’ve rounded up some of the most hilarious reactions.

The movie is an adaptation of the Broadway musical, directed by Tim Hopper. It will hit the theatres this Christmas.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
