Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl to get married this year

After painting the town red with their exotic vacations, romantic date nights and power yoga sessions, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are all set to tie the knot.

According to a report in Vogue, Sen and Shawl are planning to get married by the end of 2019. The report suggests that the 43-year-old actor might tie the knot with the 28-year-old model in November or December this year.

“Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019,” stated the magazine.

Sen and Shawl are often seen together with her daughters Renne and Alisah. They have not confirmed their wedding date.

