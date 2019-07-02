Tuesday, July 2, 2019  | 28 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Sushmita Sen puts an end to breakup rumours

56 mins ago
 

Actor Sushmita Sen has put an end to all rumours about her breakup with Rohman Shawl. 

The former Miss Universe shared a gym selfie with Shawl on Instagram and professed her love for him.

Shawl replied, “And she is #mine @sushmitasen47.”

The news about their break-up started to made rounds after Shawl posted messages about self-worth in a relationship as a story on his Instagram. In the posts, the model wrote about how a partner should respect without expecting. It also talked about how partners should spend some time talking to each other every day.

A few weeks ago, Sushmita and Shawl were spotted at Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s wedding in Goa. The two of them also danced together at the Sangeet ceremony.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
miss universe Rohman Shawl Sushmita Sen
 
