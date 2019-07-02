Sushmita Sen puts an end to breakup rumours

Actor Sushmita Sen has put an end to all rumours about her breakup with Rohman Shawl.

The former Miss Universe shared a gym selfie with Shawl on Instagram and professed her love for him.

Shawl replied, “And she is #mine @sushmitasen47.”

The news about their break-up started to made rounds after Shawl posted messages about self-worth in a relationship as a story on his Instagram. In the posts, the model wrote about how a partner should respect without expecting. It also talked about how partners should spend some time talking to each other every day.

A few weeks ago, Sushmita and Shawl were spotted at Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s wedding in Goa. The two of them also danced together at the Sangeet ceremony.

