HOME > Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble as police visit her residence

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Indian police visited actor Sonakshi Sinha’s house on Thursday as part of an inquiry into an alleged cheating case registered with them against her.

Sinha was accused of cheating by an Uttar Pradesh-based management company in 2018. The event management company alleged that she had accepted a booking amount of Rs3.7 million for a performance at an event in Delhi, but failed to make it to the event.

The police, however, left in a few hours as she was busy for the promotions of her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana and was not at home.

Related: Case registered against Sonakshi Sinha for ‘cheating’ event organiser

Sinha’s spokesperson has refuted the allegations and has said that it is all done to malign her image. The spokesperson told Mumbai Mirror, “In her nine-year-long career, she has only worked with complete honesty and sincerity.”

Sinha is all set for the release of her comedy film Khandaani Shafakhana. She will also be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and Salman Khan’s Dabaang 3.





 
