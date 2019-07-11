Thursday, July 11, 2019  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Shaan schools Shah Rukh Khan on how to do voice-overs

6 hours ago
 

Photo: Instagram

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid does not want Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to dub an iconic movie. He seems really upset with Khan’s work in The Lion King.

Shah Rukh Khan had shared the trailer of the Hindi dubbed The Lion King for which the actor had lent his voice. In response to his tweet, Shaan asked Khan to not destroy an iconic film with Hindi dub and told him to least change his vocal expression for the lion’s dub.

This is not the first time that Shaan has taken a dig against Khan.

Earlier, when Khan had said that he has not decided anything about his next project in an interview, Shaan had schooled him, saying an actor should never lose confidence.

Khan and his son Aryan are voicing King Mufasa and Simba in the upcoming Hindi version of The Lion King.

Related: Shah Rukh Khan, son to voice the Hindi Lion King

Khan and Aryan have previously dubbed as a father-son duo in 2004’s The Incredibles, with SRK voicing Mr Incredible and Dash. Aryan also played the young version of SRK’s character Rahul Raichand in 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The live-action remake of The Lion King will also release in regional languages such as Tamil and Telugu. The film is scheduled to release on July 19.

TOPICS:
Lion King shaan shahid Shah Rukh Khan
 
