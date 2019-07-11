Shaan schools Shah Rukh Khan on how to do voice-overs

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid does not want Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to dub an iconic movie. He seems really upset with Khan’s work in The Lion King.

Shah Rukh Khan had shared the trailer of the Hindi dubbed The Lion King for which the actor had lent his voice. In response to his tweet, Shaan asked Khan to not destroy an iconic film with Hindi dub and told him to least change his vocal expression for the lion’s dub.

James Earl Jones must be laughing.. what Shahrukh failed to understand if that the characters in the film are sketched according to the dubbing artists facial expressions .. if you see simba he resembles Matthew brodrick — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 11, 2019

This is not the first time that Shaan has taken a dig against Khan.

Earlier, when Khan had said that he has not decided anything about his next project in an interview, Shaan had schooled him, saying an actor should never lose confidence.

When the actor loses confidence & his passion to show his craft .that’s the answer you get .the hunger should never die .follow All the great actors ,what they did after they became greats .. they challenged themselves with what they wanted to do..the role comes from inside. — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) April 18, 2019

Khan and his son Aryan are voicing King Mufasa and Simba in the upcoming Hindi version of The Lion King.

Related: Shah Rukh Khan, son to voice the Hindi Lion King

Khan and Aryan have previously dubbed as a father-son duo in 2004’s The Incredibles, with SRK voicing Mr Incredible and Dash. Aryan also played the young version of SRK’s character Rahul Raichand in 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The live-action remake of The Lion King will also release in regional languages such as Tamil and Telugu. The film is scheduled to release on July 19.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.