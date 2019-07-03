Sara Ali, Kartik Aaryan share heartfelt notes post movie shoot

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped up the shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film.

The duo completed the last schedule of the shooting in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Sara thanked the movie director and her co-star for the wonderful memories.

“I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit,” she wrote about Kartik.

“It’s a wrap! 66 days and a million memories. Thank you, Imtiaz Ali, for making my dream come true. I truly appreciate your warmth, patience, and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss,” she said.

Related: Bollywood directors, actor invited to be members of Oscars Academy

Followed by Khan’s post, co-star Aryan also thanked the director and his fellow actors for the experience.

The pictures shared by the two had actor Ranveer Singh praising their chemistry. Singh commented on Sara’s post, “So cute ! bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kissne milwaya thha [Don’t forget who introduced you guys].”

Sara became the talk of the town after she revealed in a talk show that she has a major crush on Kartik. Soon after, Imtiaz roped in the two youngsters for his movie.

The film is expected to be a sequel of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.