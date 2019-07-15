Monday, July 15, 2019  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Sanam Baloch celebrates 33rd birthday with her loved ones

36 mins ago
 
She shared a video of her cake on Instagram



Pakistani actor, model and former morning show host Sanam Baloch celebrated her 33rd birthday on Sunday.

The actress had an amazing birthday with friends and family. Baloch also shared a video of her cake on her Instagram account. She asked fans to always stay happy and keep her in their prayers.

Related: Ayesha Omar decides to set up a private Instagram account

In another post, she shared a picture of the bouquet she received from co-actor Yasir Hussain.

On the work front, Baloch is essaying the role of Saba in the drama Khass along with Ali Rehman Khan who plays the role of Ammar.

birthday SANAM BALOCH
 
