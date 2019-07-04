Salman Khan plans to open 300 gyms across India

After the success of his worldwide merchandise chain Being Human, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to launch his own chain of gyms and fitness centres across India.

The gym chain is set to open over 300 gyms across India by 2020.

According to Khan, the aim of SK-27 is to make every individual fit and healthy, apart from creating job opportunities for fitness trainers and entrepreneurs while spreading the message of the Fit India movement.

In April, Khan launched his fitness equipment brand Being Strong, which is said to have been installed in over 175 gyms across India.

He is also currently busy with two projects lined up. The third instalment of his cop-franchise Dabangg will be releasing in December this year and his other movie Inshallah, will be releasing on Eid 2020.

