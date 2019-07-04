Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 1 Zulkaedah, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Salman Khan plans to open 300 gyms across India

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

After the success of his worldwide merchandise chain Being Human, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to launch his own chain of gyms and fitness centres across India.

The gym chain is set to open over 300 gyms across India by 2020.

According to Khan, the aim of SK-27 is to make every individual fit and healthy, apart from creating job opportunities for fitness trainers and entrepreneurs while spreading the message of the Fit India movement.

Related: Sara Ali, Kartik Aaryan share heartfelt notes post movie shoot

In April, Khan launched his fitness equipment brand Being Strong, which is said to have been installed in over 175 gyms across India.

He is also currently busy with two projects lined up. The third instalment of his cop-franchise Dabangg will be releasing in December this year and his other movie Inshallah, will be releasing on Eid 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
gym India Salman Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Gym, Fitness, Job, Job opportunities, Fit India, Salman Khan, being Human, SK-27, Inshallah, Dabangg
 
MOST READ
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Musician Ali Noor hospitalised with acute liver failure
Musician Ali Noor hospitalised with acute liver failure
Six Bollywood actresses who weren’t born in India
Six Bollywood actresses who weren’t born in India
Actor Zaheen Tahira shifted to CCU after cardiac arrest scare
Actor Zaheen Tahira shifted to CCU after cardiac arrest scare
Dangal actor quits Bollywood because it interfered with her religion
Dangal actor quits Bollywood because it interfered with her religion
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.