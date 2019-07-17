Releasing many films together will affect the industry: Shaan

Actor Shaan Shahid has an opinion about everything and he never shies away from expressing it, especially on social media.

He took to Twitter recently to say that it is not good for the industry for all major movies to be released on the same day. He was speaking in reference to Parey Hut Love, Superstar and Heer Maan Ja releasing on Eidul Azha.

Shaan was replying to actor Faisal Qureshi’s post on how the release of three movies will make Eid more exciting.

Parey Hut Love stars Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali, while Azfar Jafri’s Heer Maan Ja stars Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq. Superstar, on the other hand, brings together Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf for the first time. The trailers for all three movies have been released and they all look super entertaining.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.