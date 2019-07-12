Friday, July 12, 2019  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Read Aisha Khan’s heartwarming message for her husband

53 mins ago
 

Photo: Instagram

Pakistani actor Aisha Khan got nostalgic as she shared a heart-warming birthday wish for her husband Major Uqbah Malik.

Khan took to Instagram on Thursday to share their nikkah picture along with a caption. She called marrying Major Uqbah the best decision of her life.

Khan got married to Major Uqbah in April 2018 after bidding farewell to the showbiz industry.

Related: Aisha Khan bids farewell to media industry

Shortly after the success of drama serial Mann Mayal, Khan announced that she’s leaving the entertainment industry to get married.

The Pakistani actress has starred in a string of Pakistani hit drama serials that include Mann MayalMehram and Khuda Mera Bhi Hai among others.

She also starred in commercially successful films such as Jawani Phir Nahi Aani and Waar. 

