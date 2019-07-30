“Not cool man, not cool,” Shaniera upset with Shahveer Jafry

The wife of former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, took to Instagram on Tuesday to vent Pakistani origin YouTuber and Vlogger Shahveer Jafry for performing dangerous stunts.

Jafry had uploaded a video where he is sticking his face out of a car window and dancing to a song, with a caption that read “Only in Pakistan”.

Trying to put some sense into Jafry, Shaniera took to Instagram and expressed her annoyance over an influencer performing such dangerous stunts.

“Only in Pakistan” is he serious???- All the people dying on our road and this “influencer” does this!! Not cool man, not cool!” she wrote.

“Come and visit the trauma wards with me in our over-congested hospitals and then tell me if this was worth it! How dare you treat Pakistan this way, You think just because you’re in Pakistan you can do whatever you like? This is not cool, this is not post-worthy, nor is this influencing in any way, This is just selfish and really really stupid!”

Shaniera added that she was being harsh in a bid to help people. “I’m sorry if people think I’m being harsh, but the reality is that I am being harsh to be kind.”

She said that he may have survived but kids that try to emulate him may not be so lucky.

“I’ve seen too many losses on our roads, too many heartaches from parents and siblings losing their loved ones. This kind of behaviour for me is unacceptable and if I have to be harsh to get through then so be it,” she said.

Shaniera added that doctors, nurses and other hospital staff around the country devote their lives to saving people from avoidable road accidents every day. People work their whole lives to give donations to hospitals so that sick people can get the treatment they need instead they are in waiting lines because someone thinks it’s a great idea to hang out of windows, not wear helmets, overspeed and so on.

“When it comes to life and death, I choose to be harsh in order to protect people from people that should be smart enough to think about the repercussions of what they post and the influence they actually have on people. I’ve had enough, if you have a death wish then so be it but I will not stand by and let people take other people down with them. Life is just too precious,” she said.

Shaniera also asked the YouTuber to act in a mature manner and to take down his post.

Jafry has deleted his post from his Instagram account following Shaniera’s comment.

