Nick Jonas has the sweetest birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra

It’s Priyanka Chopra‘s first birthday as a married woman and hubby Nick Jonas had the sweetest wish for her.

The singer shared a photo of her dressed in a Sabyasachi saree from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding and wrote, “Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you, baby. Happy birthday.”

Nick and Priyanka got married as per Christian and Hindu traditions on December 1 and 2, 2018 in Jodhpur, India. The three-day extravagance took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and PC herself, the film will hit the theatres in October.

