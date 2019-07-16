Tuesday, July 16, 2019  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Netflix removes ‘controversial’ suicide scene from 13 Reasons Why

16 mins ago
 

 

Photo: Netflix

The graphic three-minute suicide scene in 13 Reasons Why has been removed by Netflix.

Netflix said the decision to omit this scene was made on the advice of medical experts, and that it was mindful about the ongoing debate around the show.

Related: Austin Butler cast as Elvis Presley in biopic

While some people praised the show for raising awareness about issues such as rape, self-harm, and bullying, others expressed concerned that it glamorised suicide and showed too much detail of how the main character, Hannah Baker, killed herself.

Producer Brian Yorkey tweeted that the show had originally portrayed the “ugly, painful reality of suicide in such graphic detail [to] make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it”. But he said that the concerns raised by some people, including Dr Christine Moutier, chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention made them rethink their decision.

13 Reasons Why is based on the life of a high school student who leaves behind cassette tapes for her friends, telling them why she committed suicide.

The third season of the show will premiere later this year.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
