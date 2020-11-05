Natalie Portman will play Lady Thor in Thor 4

Natalie Portman is back in the Thor universe and will be reprising her role as Thor’s love interest Dr Jane Foster in the upcoming Thor movie.

But that isn’t the biggest news surrounding Portman’s return to the MCU. She is going to be Lady Thor!

The news broke at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Sunday. Director Taika Waititi will be directing Thor 4, titled Thor: Love and Thunder. He announced that it will release on November 5, 2020.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will also be in the movie. According to The Verge, in the comic book, Jane Foster became Thor after the original Thor was deemed unworthy to wield his hammer, Mjolnir. Given the current Mjolnir-less state of the MCU following the third Thor film, though, it’s possible that Portman’s Foster will gain her godly powers some other way.

Thor: Love and Thunder joins Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside the Eternals, a Doctor Strange sequel and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.