Musician Ali Noor hospitalised with acute liver failure

Pakistani musician and lead vocalist of popular rock band Noori, Ali Noor is critically ill and in urgent need of a liver transplant.

Noor’s cousin and fellow musician Rakae Jamil posted on social media on Tuesday, appealing for donors to come forward within the next 48 hours. He revealed that the singer has been diagnosed with acute liver failure.

Noor’s uncle Azam Jamil also shared a similar call on his social media account. The family has also requested prayers.

My nephew Ali Noor of Noori is very seriously ill. Doctors have messed up his hepatitis treatment. He needs a liver transsplant in 48 hours. Please pray. — Azam Jamil (@AzamJamil53) July 2, 2019

Ali Noor -Noori- is in the ICU. His Hepatitis A deteriorated into acute liver damage. Doctors are hopeful but can also GodForbid lead to liver failure. Tonite is critical , pl remember AliNoor in your prayers. Grateful — Nasim Zehra (@NasimZehra) July 2, 2019

Noor’s brother Ali Hamza also took to Facebook to console fans and dispelled rumours that his brother is in need of blood and liver donations.

“There is no need for a blood donor, and the only liver donor, if need be, would be a family member! Once again, thank you very much!!! Your prayers are all we need!! Lots of love and respect from our family!” he wrote.

“Guys!! No need to panic as yet. Inshallah Ali Noor will be back on his feet very soon!” Hamza wrote on Facebook. “He has suffered an intense bout of Hepatitis A. There is a possibility of liver damage, but he’s being monitored by the best in the business,” he said. They need a liver donor on standby but they can only be family members. “Our local law does not allow outside of family donors,” he wrote.

According to Punjab’s Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 2010, only “close blood relatives” can donate organs or tissues — meaning parents, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers and spouses.

“But more than anything, most probably, Inshallah Inshallah we won’t have to go that route. We are already seeing improvement in Ali Noor’s condition,” Hamza said.

“What we need are prayers from everyone that Ali Noor recovers in full form! I can’t thank you enough for all your support!! God Bless You! It’s very important at this stage that we sit at our respective abodes and just pray for Ali Noor’s recovery,” he said.

Before Hamza had cleared up the confusion, the band’s official page Noori sent out an appeal for liver donors. The post was also shared from Noor’s own Instagram account. The posts have been deleted now.

A large number of Noor’s colleagues also came forth urging people to help.

People in Islamabad, please help out if you can..This is for Ali Noor I hope we can find a donor as soon as possible. May Allah bless him, give him health and give him & his family the strength to get through this time. Ameen pic.twitter.com/O4y4C5VM79 — Ahmad Butt (@itsthepianoguy) July 2, 2019

If anyone can help, please message me or tweet @ me and Ill get you in touch with the family. — Zebunnisa Burki (@zburki) July 2, 2019

Prayers for Ali Noor. Please If you are in islamabad or near by go help. If you are aged between 18-45yrs and your blood group is any of the following B+ve , B-ve , O+ve, O-ve.He needs a liver transplant in next 48 hours. May Allah bless him with smooth and swift recovery. https://t.co/zqn6WeKbim — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) July 2, 2019

Prayers for Ali Noor of the band Noori. He needs an urgent liver transplant in Islamabad. May the Almighty give him strength to fully recover. Ameen. — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) July 2, 2019

Ali Noor is in critical condition. He is at Quid e Azam hospital Islamabad.

Looking for a healthy donor from 18yrs to 45yrs. who is willing to donate his liver.The family will do the needful to manage logistics. Doctors have given 36-48hrs for his life.

0306 8866134-Haider — Haroon Shahid (@HaroonsMusic) July 2, 2019

Warm wishes for Noor are also pouring in from all over the country. His fans are praying for his speedy recovery and hope he bounces back stronger than ever.

