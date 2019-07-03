Wednesday, July 3, 2019  | 29 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Musician Ali Noor hospitalised with acute liver failure

49 mins ago
 

Pakistani musician and lead vocalist of popular rock band Noori, Ali Noor is critically ill and in urgent need of a liver transplant.

Noor’s cousin and fellow musician Rakae Jamil posted on social media on Tuesday, appealing for donors to come forward within the next 48 hours. He revealed that the singer has been diagnosed with acute liver failure.

Noor’s uncle Azam Jamil also shared a similar call on his social media account. The family has also requested prayers.

Noor’s brother Ali Hamza also took to Facebook to console fans and dispelled rumours that his brother is in need of blood and liver donations.

“There is no need for a blood donor, and the only liver donor, if need be, would be a family member! Once again, thank you very much!!! Your prayers are all we need!! Lots of love and respect from our family!” he wrote.

“Guys!! No need to panic as yet. Inshallah Ali Noor will be back on his feet very soon!” Hamza wrote on Facebook. “He has suffered an intense bout of Hepatitis A. There is a possibility of liver damage, but he’s being monitored by the best in the business,” he said. They need a liver donor on standby but they can only be family members. “Our local law does not allow outside of family donors,” he wrote.

According to Punjab’s Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 2010, only “close blood relatives” can donate organs or tissues — meaning parents, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers and spouses.

“But more than anything, most probably, Inshallah Inshallah we won’t have to go that route. We are already seeing improvement in Ali Noor’s condition,” Hamza said.

“What we need are prayers from everyone that Ali Noor recovers in full form! I can’t thank you enough for all your support!! God Bless You! It’s very important at this stage that we sit at our respective abodes and just pray for Ali Noor’s recovery,” he said.

Before Hamza had cleared up the confusion, the band’s official page Noori sent out an appeal for liver donors. The post was also shared from Noor’s own Instagram account. The posts have been deleted now.

A large number of Noor’s colleagues also came forth urging people to help.

Warm wishes for Noor are also pouring in from all over the country. His fans are praying for his speedy recovery and hope he bounces back stronger than ever.

Ali Hamza Ali Noor noori
 
