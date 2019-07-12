Friday, July 12, 2019  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Musician Ali Noor discharged from the hospital

2 hours ago
 

Pakistani musician and lead vocalist of popular rock band Noori, Ali Noor is back on his feet. Pictures posted on Facebook by the hospital staff confirm that he was discharged from the hospital Thursday.

The singer was admitted to the hospital on July 3 after he was diagnosed with Hepatitis A. It deteriorated into acute liver damage for which a liver donor was required.

His brother Ali Hamza’s last tweet on July 6 confirmed that Ali Noor’s liver was healing itself and that the transplant was no longer needed.

He consoled fans with his tweet mentioning that Ali Noor’s condition has improved to the point that he is out of danger. The need for a liver transplant has been ruled out, Ali Hamza tweeted.

