Mohsin Abbas Haider, Fatima Sohail record statements in abuse case

Actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider and his wife Fatima Sohail have recorded their statements at Lahore’s Cantt SP office today (Monday) after Sohail publicly accused her husband of abuse.

While recording his statement, Haider has claimed that all the accusations against him are baseless. He said that if Sohail doesn’t want to stay with him, no can force her to. He concluded that with mutual understanding this issue can be resolved.

Sohail, on the other hand, reiterated that had been brutally abused. She added that the pictures she has shared on her social media are from a past incident.

Sohail also remarked that the police are delaying filing an FIR against Haider on purpose. The police have denied her accusations.

On Saturday, Sohail stunned everyone with a Facebook post accusing her husband of abuse. She said she caught Haider, with whom she had a son in May, cheating on November 26, 2018. “When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started beating me. I was pregnant at that time!” she wrote in a detailed Facebook post that chronicles the abuse. “He pulled me [by the] hair, dragged me on [the] floor, kicked me several times, punched me [in the] face and threw me on the wall,” she wrote.

The couple married in 2015 in a private affair. After one year of their marriage, it was widely speculated that the couple had parted ways but Haider took to social media to deny the rumours. They revealed on December 16, 2017, that their first child, daughter Mahveen Abbas Haider, passed away at the age of one month. In May 2019, they welcomed their son, Haider Abbas Mohsin.

