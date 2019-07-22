Mohsin Abbas Haider challenges wife to prove assault

Mohsin Abbas Haider has denied accusations that he physically abused his wife Fatima Sohail and challenged her to prove the allegations with evidence.

Haider agreed their marriage was “toxic”, but claimed that he never beat his wife. “There are no medical reports to support her claim,” he told the media in Lahore on Sunday.

Referring to the pictures posted by Sohail on her social media accounts, he said, “The pictures she shared were of 2018, when she fell down the stairs”. He remarked that they were the same pictures she had sent him last year when he was traveling.

The actor invited Sohail to come to the police station and show the marks on her body. He said the police are not able to reach her as she has switched off her phone.

“If she showed the police the evidence, they would arrest me on the spot,” he added.

He objected to the prejudice shown by media towards women who accuse men. “All crying women don’t speak the truth,” he said, adding that Sohail was playing the ‘woman card’. Haider spoke about how his marriage never worked and said they had mutually realized that they were not compatible. “We married in the heat of the moment, but soon realized that we couldn’t live together,” he said.

He admitted that they used to fight and argue regularly, but said he never raised his hand against her as he was taught to respect women. When their marriage wasn’t working, he said he decided to marry to someone else. He remarked that Sohail didn’t take his decision very well.

“When I talked to Fatima about my second marriage, she said she wouldn’t let that happen,” he added. Haider added that Sohail threatened to kill herself and demanded that he transfer his property onto her name.

He accused his wife of lying to her parents, telling the “half truth” and also meeting people behind his back. Referring to the accusation made by his wife, he said “I have never disowned my son and regularly send hundred thousands of rupees to her”, adding that he paid her pregnancy bills as well.

Haider claims his Facebook profile has been hacked and that he didn’t make any abusive comments. He added that divorce is the only option left now.

