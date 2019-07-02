Michael Jackson fans sue over HBO documentary

Michael Jackson fan clubs are set to sue two alleged child abuse victims in a French court this week over their claims that they were molested by the singer in the recent HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland”.

Thursday’s hearing will take place at a court in the northern city of Orleans where the Michael Jackson Community, the MJ Street and On The Line groups will begin proceedings against the men they accuse of sullying the image of the late singer.

The four-hour documentary on focuses on testimony by James Safechuck, 41, and Wade Robson, 36, who recount separate but consistent accounts of how their idol molested them as boys at his Neverland Ranch in California.

The two-part film, which was released in March, broke streaming records and prompted the Jackson family to sue HBO for $100 million (88 million euros).

The French lawyer of the fan groups, Emmanuel Ludot, called the allegations “extremely serious” and likened them to “a genuine lynching” of Jackson, who died in 2009.

Under French law, sullying the image of a dead person is a criminal offence, unlike in Britain or America where libel and defamation laws do not offer this protection.

Jackson died in 2009 aged 50 from an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol.

