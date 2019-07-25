Thursday, July 25, 2019  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat pens heartfelt note for her mother’s birthday

2 hours ago
 

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and actor Mehwish Hayat took to social media to praise her mother on her birthday.

The Gangster Guriya penned a heartfelt note for mother Rukhsar Hayat on her Instagram account on Wednesday along with an adorable throwback picture.

“I don’t need a special day to show my mother how much she means to me. Each and every day, is a testament to all that she has done for us,” wrote Hayat.

She went on with the praise and said that “when I look at her .. I know that I am looking at the purest form of love I’ll ever know.”

Hayat went on to say, “I cannot even begin to repay all the love and sacrifices she has bestowed – but I hope that my achievements have made her a little bit proud. Happy Birthday to you Mum – I am who I am because of you! Love you to bits.”

Related: Mehwish Hayat responds to backlash for Baaji’s item song

Hayat was in the news earlier after her song Gangster Guriya in the film Baaji took the internet by storm, portraying Hayat’s as a fierce figure. She fired back at people who bashed her character and said she has chosen to do these dance numbers.

