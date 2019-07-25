Mehwish Hayat pens heartfelt note for her mother’s birthday

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and actor Mehwish Hayat took to social media to praise her mother on her birthday.

The Gangster Guriya penned a heartfelt note for mother Rukhsar Hayat on her Instagram account on Wednesday along with an adorable throwback picture.

“I don’t need a special day to show my mother how much she means to me. Each and every day, is a testament to all that she has done for us,” wrote Hayat.

She went on with the praise and said that “when I look at her .. I know that I am looking at the purest form of love I’ll ever know.”

Hayat went on to say, “I cannot even begin to repay all the love and sacrifices she has bestowed – but I hope that my achievements have made her a little bit proud. Happy Birthday to you Mum – I am who I am because of you! Love you to bits.”

Hayat was in the news earlier after her song Gangster Guriya in the film Baaji took the internet by storm, portraying Hayat’s as a fierce figure. She fired back at people who bashed her character and said she has chosen to do these dance numbers.

