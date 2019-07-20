Mehmood Aslam thinks Hamza Ali Abbasi is a bad actor

After Hina Altaf gave Muneeb Butt the title of ‘bad actor’, there’s another actor from the industry who has been branded a poor thespian.

This time around, senior actor Mehmood Aslam was asked which actor from the industry cannot act and has a lot of attitude. The actor responded Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The Bulbulay star recently appeared on Ahsan Khan’s show called BOL Nights with Ahsan Khan where he was asked many interesting questions by the host, including one about bad actors.

But he isn’t alone in this opinion. Earlier this week, Ahmed Ali Butt also said so during an interview with Waseem Badami.

Abbasi starred in Parwaaz Hai Junoon last year and is in this year’s The Legend of Maula Jatt. Abbasi will be coming back to the television screen with drama serial Alif.

Earlier, Pakistani actress Javeria Abbasi also jumped on the bashing bandwagon and said singer Atif Aslam gained a lot of recognition and fame but doesn’t have a melodious voice. She also said that Raees actor Mahira Khan is just average and is getting projects because of her looks.

