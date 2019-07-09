Mawra Hocane shares heartfelt birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor’s mother

While relations between India and Pakistan remain strained, many celebrities on both sides of the border continue supporting one another.

Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane wished actor Neetu Kapoor, who is the mother of Ranbir Kapoor, on her birthday on her Instagram account. She met her while paying a visit to Rishi Kapoor during a trip to New York City.

Mawra even penned a special message to wish Neetu. “Happy Birthday to the youngest person at heart that I know of!” the caption reads. She thanked Neetu for all the love she has given her.

Related: Ranbir Kapoor fan Mawra meets Rishi Kapoor in New York

Interestingly, Hocane is a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and has been very vocal about it. She even shares her birthday with the Sanju actor.

Earlier, Hocane told IANS in an interview that: “On the top of my wishlist is Ranbir Kapoor. I hope I can get a chance to work with him soon.” She made her Bollywood debut with the film Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Harshvardhan Rane.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.