Marvel’s first hijab-wearing character to appear in new Spider-Man

Marvel’s first-ever character to wear a hijab is all set to appear in its upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Zoha Rahman made headlines when pictures of her character wearing a hijab started circulating on social media.

When the trailer for the latest Spider-Man film was released back in January, fans were quick to spot her appearance and this led to a social media frenzy.

So I was watching the old Spiderman far from home trailers and BOOM I FOUND A HIJABI IN ONE OF THE TRAILERS pic.twitter.com/bInEgeBM8U — Mohammed. (@_moh_mm_d) May 7, 2019

In the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, Rahman plays Peter Parker aka Spider-Man’s classmate joining him on a field trip across Europe.

As reported by Forbes, Rahman said that she did not know she was auditioning for the film until she was in the room.

“I didn’t actually know what I was auditioning for until I was in the audition room,” she said.

It was only after signing a non-disclosure agreement that she received a script with the hero’s name front and centre.

She said that she was later informed that she will be wearing a hijab too. “It was much later, in a second call from production that the team asked if I would be willing to make this addition.”

Rahman was born in Pakistan and moved to the UK with her family in 2012. After graduating from university with a law degree, she decided to pursue her dream of becoming an actor.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal. It will release on July 2, 2019.

