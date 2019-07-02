Tuesday, July 2, 2019  | 28 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Marvel’s first hijab-wearing character to appear in new Spider-Man

3 hours ago
 

Photo: Forbes

Marvel’s first-ever character to wear a hijab is all set to appear in its upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Far from Home. 

Zoha Rahman made headlines when pictures of her character wearing a hijab started circulating on social media.

When the trailer for the latest Spider-Man film was released back in January, fans were quick to spot her appearance and this led to a social media frenzy.

 

In the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, Rahman plays Peter Parker aka Spider-Man’s classmate joining him on a field trip across Europe.

As reported by Forbes, Rahman said that she did not know she was auditioning for the film until she was in the room.

Related: Mahira Khan recalls her Los Angeles memories

“I didn’t actually know what I was auditioning for until I was in the audition room,” she said.

Photo: Forbes

It was only after signing a non-disclosure agreement that she received a script with the hero’s name front and centre.

She said that she was later informed that she will be wearing a hijab too. “It was much later, in a second call from production that the team asked if I would be willing to make this addition.”

Rahman was born in Pakistan and moved to the UK with her family in 2012. After graduating from university with a law degree, she decided to pursue her dream of becoming an actor.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal. It will release on July 2, 2019.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
marvel Spider-Man: Far From Home Zoha Rahman
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Zoha Rahman, Hijab, Marvel Universe, Marvel Cinematic Universe, UK, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Six Bollywood actresses who weren’t born in India
Six Bollywood actresses who weren’t born in India
Actor Zaheen Tahira shifted to CCU after cardiac arrest scare
Actor Zaheen Tahira shifted to CCU after cardiac arrest scare
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Dangal actor quits Bollywood because it interfered with her religion
Dangal actor quits Bollywood because it interfered with her religion
Called Fawad after others declined to act in Khoobsurat: Sonam
Called Fawad after others declined to act in Khoobsurat: Sonam
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.