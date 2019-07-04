Mahira looks like a dream in Superstar’s new song

Mahira Khan sings and sways in a beautiful black peshwas in the new song for her upcoming movie Superstar.

Bekaraan was released on Thursday. It has been sung by Ali Sethi and Zeb Bangash.

The video shows Mahira and Bilal Ashraf dancing in an empty theatre as they fall in love. The set design is simple yet classy.

On June 8, Mahira Khan showed her fands the first glimpse of Superstar.

“Films have a destiny of their own. I have held on to this for years, waited and wanted it to happen but it has its own heart, one which beats and listens to its own tune. Here it is, a sneak peek of a piece of my heart for all of you!” she wrote on Twitter.

The movie also stars Marina Khan, Jawed Sheikh, Nadeem Baig, Asma Abbas, Ali Kazmi, Waqar Hussain, and Alizay Shah.

Superstar is expected to release on Eidul Azha this year

