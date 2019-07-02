Tuesday, July 2, 2019  | 28 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Mahira Khan recalls her Los Angeles memories

12 mins ago
 

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan penned her memorable moments in an Instagram post on Monday.

Revealing the details about her life in LA, where once she studied and worked, Khan shared a scenic picture along with a long caption. “A strange feeling going to the places where your life existed at one point in time. The bus stand you sat and waited at, the streets you walked, the place which was your first job, the shops you stared at and wondered if your paycheque could afford you that dress or the sky you looked up at and wished upon”.  Khan continues, “My LA, you will always be my city of dreams.. I love you P.S look at the sky in all its glory, kissing me goodbye.”

Mahira, who hails from Karachi, pursued her higher students in LA. She also worked there as a student to pay her bills.

On the work front, the actor will next appear in The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan and Pakistani film Superstar, in which she shares the screen with Bilal Ashraf.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
