Mahira Khan praises actor Yumna Zaidi on social media

Y

While the news of actors competing against one another is very common, it’s very rare that an actor praises another for their work. Mahira Khan took to social media to say that her aunt is a huge fan Yumna Zaidi and she wants to watch something that she has acted in.

My khala who is a tv and film buff ( also my biggest fan and critic) says Yumna Zaidi is a brilliant actress! Gotta watch something of hers.. suggestions ? — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) July 8, 2019

Yumna was quick to reply and said that Khan’s tweet made her day. The gorgeous and the multi-talented actor is known for drama serials such as Zara Yaad Kar and Dar Se Jati Hai Sila.

Related: Watch Mahira and Atif Aslam’s cute red carpet dance

Yumna is currently essaying the role a drama serial Inkaar alongside Imran Ashraf. The show also stars Sami Khan, Imran Pirzada, Munazza Arif, Rehan Sheikh, and Samia Butt.

Mahira Khan, on the other hand, is busy promoting her two upcoming films, Superstar and Parey Hut Love.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.