Mahira Khan finally responds to Firdous Jamal’s sexist comments

Actor Mahira Khan has finally responded to the brash and uncalled ageist and sexist remarks of TV actor Firdous Jamal.

Jamal, while speaking on Faisal Qureshi’s morning show, remarked that Mahira Khan looks old on screen and should play the role of a mother and not lead actor.

The 34-year-old Raees starlet turned to Instagram to pen down a stirring and powerful note regarding the debacle as she urged her followers, the industry and the world to love and be tolerant of other people and their opinions. She wants people to fight the mindset and not other people.

“We are present. What we do and how we do it, is our future. Thank you to all those who have come out to support me- I did not ask for it and that makes it even more special,” wrote Mahira.

“As an artist, I am proud of my industry. I’m grateful to my senior artists for paving the way for people like me and so many others. I am also proud of myself. In this journey of mine, I can proudly say that I have done what I thought was right and never succumbed to what others thought was right for me. That – I will continue to do. InshAllah,” she added.

“In a world full of hate, let’s choose to love. Let’s be tolerant of other people’s opinions and let our fight be against the mindset -that a successful woman is a scary thought. No, it isn’t. It’s a beautiful and empowering one. Let us stop picking on one another so that this industry and our country thrives like no other,” she continued.

“I read somewhere that ‘Stardom’ in Latin means – thank you to the fans when it was lonely. Stardom it is then! Love and Gratitude, X,” she concluded.

The entire industry had come out in Mahira’s support following Jamal’s comments.

Firdous’ son Hamza, however, sided with his father, saying it was a “difference of opinion”. In his tweet, he defended his father’s controversial remark by saying, “We should not shove everything under the rug of chauvinism and misogyny. If he were a chauvinist by any standard, he wouldn’t have praised Sania Saeed, Saba Qamar and Mehwish Hayat on the same show.”

On the work front, Mahira will be seen next in Superstar. The movie will release on Eidul Azha.

