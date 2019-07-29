Mahira Khan brushes off haters with a stunning Instagram post

Mahira Khan has just given us proof that she’s too cool for her haters. She made a subtle dig at them in a new Instagram post.

The Superstar actor posted a stunning picture with the caption, “Desi me rollin’ they hatin”, wearing a beautiful red sleeveless kameez.

A veteran actor, Firdous Jamal, made some controversial remarks about Khan on Faisal Qureshi’s morning show where he said Khan shouldn’t play lead roles because she’s too old.

Jamal’s comment was not taken well by Khan’s fans and her fellow colleagues, who all came out in her support.

Taking a dig at the biggest name of your country makes you as small as it gets. Disrespectful remarks in the garb of opinions need to STOP. Hope the two mins of fame were worth it. Mahira works extremely hard to be where she is. It’s not easy

So Proud of you my M❤️ @TheMahiraKhan — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) July 27, 2019

And it is her dedication and passion towards her work that has led her to this position. She is a heroine and a star in every sense of these words. As far as age is concerned, an actor and their talent is not bound by it. — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) July 27, 2019

Firdous’ son Hamza, however sided with his father, saying it was a “difference of opinion”. In his tweet, he defended his father’s controversial remark by saying “We should not shove everything under the rug of chauvinism and misogyny. If he were a chauvinist by any standard, he wouldn’t have praised Sania Saeed, Saba Qamar and Mehwish Hayat in the same show.”

Hamza wished Khan good luck in her upcoming film Superstar and said he is a fan of her work.

