Monday, July 29, 2019  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan brushes off haters with a stunning Instagram post

52 mins ago
 

Mahira Khan has just given us proof that she’s too cool for her haters. She made a subtle dig at them in a new Instagram post.

The Superstar actor posted a stunning picture with the caption, “Desi me rollin’ they hatin”, wearing a beautiful red sleeveless kameez.

A veteran actor, Firdous Jamal, made some controversial remarks about Khan on Faisal Qureshi’s morning show where he said Khan shouldn’t play lead roles because she’s too old.

Related: Pakistani model under fire for blackface in Nabila’s photo shoot

Jamal’s comment was not taken well by Khan’s fans and her fellow colleagues, who all came out in her support.

Firdous’ son Hamza, however sided with his father, saying it was a “difference of opinion”. In his tweet, he defended his father’s controversial remark by saying “We should not shove everything under the rug of chauvinism and misogyny. If he were a chauvinist by any standard, he wouldn’t have praised Sania Saeed, Saba Qamar and Mehwish Hayat in the same show.”

Hamza wished Khan good luck in her upcoming film Superstar and said he is a fan of her work.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Firdous Jamal Mahira Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Mahira Khan, Firdous Jamal, age controversy, age, Mahira age, Mawra Hocane, celebrities, Superstar
 
MOST READ
Mohsin Abbas Haider challenges wife to prove assault
Mohsin Abbas Haider challenges wife to prove assault
Mahira channels her inner Madhuri in Superstar's latest song
Mahira channels her inner Madhuri in Superstar’s latest song
Gohar Rasheed, Dua Malik claim they witnessed Mohsin abuse wife
Gohar Rasheed, Dua Malik claim they witnessed Mohsin abuse wife
Mohsin Abbas Haider, Fatima Sohail record statements in abuse case
Mohsin Abbas Haider, Fatima Sohail record statements in abuse case
FIR registered against actor Mohsin Abbas Haider
FIR registered against actor Mohsin Abbas Haider
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.