Tuesday, July 23, 2019  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira channels her inner Madhuri in Superstar’s latest song

14 mins ago
 

Photo: Screengrab

Mahira Khan, who will be featured next in romantic drama Superstar, has set the stage on fire with her moves the new song of the movie. 

Donned in an orange and blue ghagra choli, Mahira’s dance moves remind us of our favourite Bollywood dancer, Madhuri Dixit.

The fans were also quick to point out the striking resemblance between Mahira and Madhuri’s super popular dance number ‘Ghagra’ from the 2013 Bollywood film Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani.

 

However, Khan was quick to clear the air and called Madhuri as the ultimate dancing queen.

 

Related: Mehmood Aslam thinks Hamza Ali Abbasi is a bad actor

Superstar also features Bilal Ashraf as the lead alongside Mahira. The cast also includes Nadeem Baig, Javaid Sheikh, Marina Khan, Asma Abbas, Saife Hassan, Alizay Shah and Ali Kazmi while Osman Khalid Butt, Mani, Adnan Shah Tipu, Hania Aamir, Kubra Khan and Syra Shahroz will have a guest appearance in the movie. The movie will release on August 9.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Mahira Khan superstar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Mahira Khan, Superstar, Nadeem Baig, Javaid Sheikh, Marina Khan, Asma Abbas, Saife Hassan, Alizay Shah, Ali Kazmi, Osman Khalid Butt, Mani, Adnan Shah Tipu, Hania Aamir, Kubra Khan, Syra Shahroz
 
MOST READ
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider challenges wife to prove assault
Mohsin Abbas Haider challenges wife to prove assault
Gohar Rasheed, Dua Malik claim they witnessed Mohsin abuse wife
Gohar Rasheed, Dua Malik claim they witnessed Mohsin abuse wife
Mohsin Abbas Haider, Fatima Sohail record statements in abuse case
Mohsin Abbas Haider, Fatima Sohail record statements in abuse case
Check out what trended in Pakistani entertainment news this week
Check out what trended in Pakistani entertainment news this week
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.