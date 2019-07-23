Mahira channels her inner Madhuri in Superstar’s latest song

Mahira Khan, who will be featured next in romantic drama Superstar, has set the stage on fire with her moves the new song of the movie.

Donned in an orange and blue ghagra choli, Mahira’s dance moves remind us of our favourite Bollywood dancer, Madhuri Dixit.

The fans were also quick to point out the striking resemblance between Mahira and Madhuri’s super popular dance number ‘Ghagra’ from the 2013 Bollywood film Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani.

However, Khan was quick to clear the air and called Madhuri as the ultimate dancing queen.

Oye!! Devi jee ka Muqabla nahi!! But thankkkk you…. ♥️😘 https://t.co/bfVEJz0osA — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) July 22, 2019

Superstar also features Bilal Ashraf as the lead alongside Mahira. The cast also includes Nadeem Baig, Javaid Sheikh, Marina Khan, Asma Abbas, Saife Hassan, Alizay Shah and Ali Kazmi while Osman Khalid Butt, Mani, Adnan Shah Tipu, Hania Aamir, Kubra Khan and Syra Shahroz will have a guest appearance in the movie. The movie will release on August 9.

