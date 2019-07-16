Tuesday, July 16, 2019  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira and Bilal will steal your heart in Superstar trailer

3 hours ago
 

The trailer for the much-awaited Superstar was released Monday night. 

“When stars collide!” reads the description of the romantic drama which stars Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf in the lead roles.

The three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Noor (Mahira), a simple girl living in the world of her dreams until she comes to terms with reality.

She meets a big-time superstar Sameer Khan (Bilal) and falls in love with him. But, their love story takes an ugly turn and the two get separated.

You can watch the trailer here.

Related: Mahira looks like a dream in Superstar’s new song

Mahira and Bilal make for a delightful on-screen couple. The chemistry between the two stars is something to look out for in the Ehteshamuddin directorial.

The music by Sami Khan and Saad Sultan is pleasing. Its song Bekaraan has already been making waves and has fans hooked on to it.  

The movie also stars Marina Khan, Jawed Sheikh, Nadeem Baig, Asma Abbas, Ali Kazmi, Waqar Hussain, and Alizay Shah.

Related: Mahira Khan stuns in poster of upcoming film Superstar

On June 8, Mahira Khan showed her fands the first glimpse of Superstar.

“Films have a destiny of their own. I have held on to this for years, waited and wanted it to happen but it has its own heart, one which beats and listens to its own tune. Here it is, a sneak peek of a piece of my heart for all of you!” she wrote on Twitter.

Superstar is expected to release on Eidul Azha this year.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Bilal Ashraf Mahira Khan superstar
 
