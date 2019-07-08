LSA2019: Here’s who took home a trophy last night

It’s that time of the year again when celebrities bring their A-game to the red carpet of the most sought-after Lux Style Awards. The awards rolled out its 18th edition Sunday night to honour the big achievers in Pakistan’s fashion, film, TV and music industries.

Here is a list of few of the winners for this year’s LUX Style Awards 2019. They bagged an award home for their staggering talent. The nominations were categorised across film, television, music and fashion at the awards.

Iqra Aziz for Best Actress TV

Feroze Khan for Best Actor TV

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for Best OST

Sadaf Kanwal for Model of the Year (Female)

Atif Aslam for Best Playback Singer

Mohsin Abbas and Sohail Haider for Singer of the Year

From Fahad Mustafa to Atif Aslam, the LSA was a night to remember.

