Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

#LSA2019: Here’s who took home a trophy last night

11 mins ago
 

It’s that time of the year again when celebrities bring their A-game to the red carpet of the most sought-after Lux Style Awards. The awards rolled out its 18th edition Sunday night to honour the big achievers in Pakistan’s fashion, film, TV and music industries.

Here is a list of few of the winners for this year’s LUX Style Awards 2019. They bagged an award home for their staggering talent. The nominations were categorised across film, television, music and fashion at the awards.

Iqra Aziz  for Best Actress TV 

Feroze Khan for Best Actor TV 

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for Best OST 

Sadaf Kanwal  for Model of the Year (Female)

Atif Aslam  for Best Playback Singer 

Mohsin Abbas and Sohail Haider  for Singer of the Year 

From Fahad Mustafa to Atif Aslam, the LSA was a night to remember.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Lux Style Awards
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

VIDEO
Kataksha: a suspense-filled Pakistani thriller
Kataksha: a suspense-filled Pakistani thriller
entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch Yasir Hussain propose to Iqra Aziz at the LSA
Watch Yasir Hussain propose to Iqra Aziz at the LSA
Marvel's first hijab-wearing character to appear in new Spider-Man
Marvel’s first hijab-wearing character to appear in new Spider-Man
Mehwish Hayat aces the #BottleCapChallenge
Mehwish Hayat aces the #BottleCapChallenge
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Musician Ali Noor hospitalised with acute liver failure
Musician Ali Noor hospitalised with acute liver failure
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.