Koena Mitra sentenced to jail in fraud case

Bollywood actor Koena Mitra has been sentenced to six months in prison in a fraud case.

She has claimed that she has been framed in the case, adding that she will challenge the order in a high court.

According to the Mumbai Mirror, the complaint against her was filed by model Poonam Sethi in 2013. Sethi claimed that the actor had borrowed Rs2.2 million from her and never paid the entire amount. She was then asked to pay up the remaining amount with interest rate.

During repayment of the debt, Poonam received a cheque of Rs0.3 million from the Musafir actress. The cheque, however, bounced.

After that, Poonam sent a legal notice to Mitra on July 19, 2013. Despite receiving the notice, Koena was unable to pay to the required amount after which Poonam approached the court on October 10, 2013.

The magistrate said that if Mitra failed to pay the amount to Sethi, she will have to undergo further imprisonment for three months.

On the work front, Mitra has acted in movies such as Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and Apna Sapna Money Money.

