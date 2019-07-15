Monday, July 15, 2019  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Javeria Abbasi believes Atif Aslam and Mahira are overrated

8 mins ago
 

Photo: Instagram

After Yasir Hussain sparked massive outrage because of his comments on Mahira Khan’s acting skills, another actor has decided to give her two cents on Khan’s and Atif Aslam’s stardom.

Pakistani actress Javeria Abbasi thinks that singer Aslam has gained a lot of recognition and fame but doesn’t have a melodious voice. She also said that the Raees actress is just average and is getting projects just because of her looks.

The Babban Khala Ki Betiyann actress appeared on Waseem Badami’s Har Lamha Purjosh where she made many controversial comments.

Related: Yasir Hussain doesn’t think Mahira Khan can act

She also named Sadia Imam as her sworn enemy but she refused to reveal the details of their rivalry.

Abbasi went on to say that veteran Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui is a ‘good looking man’ but he is not a good actor.

Siddiqui has worked with legendary Sridevi in a Bollywood film Mom while Khan shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Aslam is also one of the leading singers in Bollywood and has a huge fan base there after lending his voice in numerous Bollywood films.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Atif Aslam Javeria Abbasi Mahira Khan
 
Javeria Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Yasir Hussain, Atif Aslam, Sadia Imam, Raees
 
