Imran Ashraf wants celebrities to spread love, not hate

Actor Imran Ashraf thinks it’s high time for Pakistani celebrities to stop bringing each other down and promote love and positivity.

Many actors such as Yasir Hussain, Aiman Khan and Hina Altaf have been making headlines for their controversial comments about their fellow celebrities. Responding to this, Ashraf said that people should encourage each other rather than bringing down their spirits.

In a story on Instagram, which is no longer visible, he remarked that he observed a pattern in actors’ interviews that they don’t miss any chance to bring down another actor.

“Everyone has been saying something bad about another person. Some say that one person doesn’t know how to act, another doesn’t know to sing, some say that some people should quit the industry,” wrote the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor.

“Ours is such a small industry. We face so many obstacles while working,” he remarked. “What message do we want to give the world? That we love hurting people’s feelings?”

Ashraf said that if some people like being honest then they should discuss things openly with their friends or tell someone on the phone. “What will you get by making such mean comments in front of everyone else?” he asked. You may be doing this to get some likes on social media or get higher ratings on your shows, he commented. “But, you are hurting the industry.”

He remarked that the actors should instead focus on spreading love.

