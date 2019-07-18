I’m back and better: Ali Noor returns with ‘something interesting’

Pakistani musician and the lead vocalist of popular rock band Noori, Ali Noor is back in action!

His health scare is over and the singer has finally broken his silence. He has thanked everyone for the love, support and the prayers that poured in during his brief period of illness. The singer took to social media on Tuesday to share the news about his health and expressed his gratitude.

The Noori lead singer has also hinted that something special is coming up. “On that note, I’d like to tell you about something interesting coming your way. I’ve put in my heart and soul into it so stay tuned and prepare yourself for some nostalgia!” wrote Ali Noor.

Related: Musician Ali Noor discharged from the hospital

The singer was admitted to the hospital on July 3 after he was diagnosed with Hepatitis A. It deteriorated into acute liver damage for which a liver donor was required.

His brother Ali Hamza’s last tweet on July 6 confirmed that Ali Noor’s liver was healing itself and that the transplant was no longer needed. He consoled fans with his tweet mentioning that Ali Noor’s condition has improved to the point that he is out of danger. The need for a liver transplant has been ruled out, Ali Hamza tweeted.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.